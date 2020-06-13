One of Washington State's most popular scenic attractions, Snoqualmie Falls is a 270 foot waterfall surrounded by a two-acre park, with an observation deck, gift shop, and the Salish Lodge. This is by far the most famous waterfall in Washington, receiving more visitors than almost any other single natural feature in the state. There are several very good views all along the gorge rim, and there is a steep 1/2 mile trail to the base of the falls. During high water, the falls take on a Curtain form.