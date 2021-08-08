Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Akash Rawat
@akashirl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chopta, Uttarakhand, India
Published
on
August 8, 2021
AC2001
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
chopta
uttarakhand
india
sky clouds
nature green
landscape nature
Nature Images
outdoors
azure sky
HD Sky Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
weather
cumulus
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Landscape Images & Pictures
vegetation
Grass Backgrounds
mountain range
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #179: Derek Sivers
8 photos
· Curated by Derek Sivers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Earth from Above
1,804 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
above
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Texture
82 photos
· Curated by Vincent Langlois
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers