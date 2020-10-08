Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Usman Yousaf
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lahore, Pakistan
Published
on
October 8, 2020
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A lecturer holding a book looking aside
Related tags
lahore
pakistan
HD White Wallpapers
man
classroom
teacher
stylish
professor
academic
HD Hipster Wallpapers
portrait
pointing
study
standing
lesson
textbook
glasses
research
lifestyle
young lecturer
Free images
Related collections
[Part 4] Inspiration: People, Poses, & Fashion
193 photos
· Curated by Newt Druid
People Images & Pictures
fashion
human
Stock: People
1,151 photos
· Curated by Cristi F.
People Images & Pictures
human
apparel
Learning Presentation
17 photos
· Curated by Hendri Creative
presentation
learning
human