Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Clay Banks
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
White Lake, NY, USA
Published
on
February 22, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Fishing rods (IG: @clay.banks)
Related tags
white lake
ny
usa
basket
fishing pole
gear
winter sports
ice fishing
fishing
fishing rod
fishing rods
woven basket
rods
Fish Images
ice fish
clay banks
vehicle
boat
transportation
spoke
Free pictures
Related collections
Winter Activities
12 photos
· Curated by Laura Atherton
Winter Images & Pictures
Sports Images
outdoor
fishman
20 photos
· Curated by Patrycja Rzeźniczak
fishman
fishing
Animals Images & Pictures
Fishing
10 photos
· Curated by Laura Sparks
fishing
outdoor
rod