Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
Published on
January 17, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
the grass is growing thru a leaf
Share
Info
Related collections
Free close up, macro pictures
1,893 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
close
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Church Wallpapers
288 photos
· Curated by Daniel Dossett
outdoor
plant
flora
Leaf structure
179 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
structure
Leaf Backgrounds
vein
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
veins
HD Green Wallpapers