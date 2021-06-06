Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Phil DuFrene
@chaplainphil
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sumas, WA, USA
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bird sitting in new snow on chair
Related tags
sumas
wa
usa
Birds Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
cold
sumas
whatcom
Animals Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
agelaius
blackbird
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Coffee o'clock
37 photos
· Curated by Martine Goyette
Coffee Images
cup
cafe
The Journey
64 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
journey
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
Girls Just Want To Have Fun
300 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures