Shot in Brooklyn, NYC during a trip to the Big Apple in fall of 2017. Because our flat was in Bedford Stuyvesant, we had to do a lot of commuting each days. By the end of the week, the lights seemed menacing, everything in the station started to be decomposed into lines, only people made this unfamiliar place still part of the world of the living, even though they only were bystanders, who quickly disappeared inside the train.