Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
The Happy Toe
@thehappytoe
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
socks
sheep
cotton
cotton socks
first aid
bandage
Public domain images
Related collections
winter
122 photos
· Curated by Simon Berger
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
österreich
DEEP BLUE
35 photos
· Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Evening
25 photos
· Curated by Bhavir Shah
evening
human
Sports Images