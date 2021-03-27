Herdwick Sheep grazing peacefully beside Ashness Bridge Cumbria. Much visited and loved by most tourists. This iconic bridge holds special inspiration for writers and artists alike. It’s small, compact in what appears to be a tiny part of this earth. But it shares a feeling as large as love and peace and allows you to breath deeply, the fresh air renewing your strength and resolve to answer those most fond dreams and pledge your life in their achievement. Bringing up baby, finding that perfect job, tools to carry you home to your heart for the rest of your days.