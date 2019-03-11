Go to Fred Rivett's profile
@fredrivett
Download free
train station empty with lights turned on
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Stadion Metro Station, Stockholm, Sweden
Published on Apple, iPhone 7
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

stadion metro station
stockholm
sweden
train
Rainbow Images & Pictures
underground
journey
commute
metro
Travel Images
People Images & Pictures
flooring
human
floor
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
indoors
building
HD City Wallpapers
metropolis
Free pictures

Related collections

Website project
54 photos · Curated by Julia Kamm
building
human
architecture
Sweden
49 photos · Curated by Gareth Jenkins
sweden
stockholm
building
Stockholm
212 photos · Curated by Sanna Dahlin
stockholm
sweden
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking