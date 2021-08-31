Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
2H Media
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Canada
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
canada
cannabis
cannabis flower
Weed Backgrounds
marijuana
plant
Flower Images
hammer
tool
Smoke Backgrounds
smoking
invertebrate
wasp
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
andrena
hornet
photography
photo
Backgrounds
Related collections
bright & foodie
208 photos
· Curated by princess
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plant
Solar Eclipse 2017
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
2017
solar
Eclipse Images & Pictures
Sky and Space
79 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
Space Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images