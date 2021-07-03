Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Albert Dera
@albertdera
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
San Francisco, CA, USA
Published on
July 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
san francisco
ca
usa
japan
HD Japanese Wallpapers
tea garden
California Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
canon
Flower Images
Summer Images & Pictures
tea
film
film photography
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Spring
72 photos
· Curated by Marie
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
plant
Collection #97: Zoltan Levay
10 photos
· Curated by Zoltan Levay
rock
outdoor
building
Balance and Wellness
69 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
balance
wellness
Website Backgrounds