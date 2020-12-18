Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yogi Misir
@yogimisir
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Manhattan, New York, NY, USA
Published
on
December 19, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Sparrow in The Ramble at Central Park in Manhattan.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
manhattan
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
New York Pictures & Images
parks
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
sparrow
anthus
finch
Backgrounds
Related collections
Nature
63 photos · Curated by Jarrod Freeman
Nature Images
outdoor
rock
Water Journal
928 photos · Curated by Water Journal
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
Collection #69: Tobias van Schneider
9 photos · Curated by Tobias van Schneider
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images