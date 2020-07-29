Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nidhi Dali
@nidhi_dali96
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
India, India
Published
on
July 29, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
india
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
mountain range
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
housing
building
Free pictures
Related collections
Light & Shadow
45 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Architecture
207 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Collection #107: Polarr
7 photos
· Curated by Polarr
HD Grey Wallpapers
skyscraper
building