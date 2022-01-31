Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Max Tcvetkov
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Apple, iPhone 11
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ancient wooden wardrobe with Pergament and manuscripts
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ancient
manuscripts
pergament
furniture
cupboard
closet
HD Wood Wallpapers
shelf
hardwood
cabinet
bookcase
Free pictures
Related collections
Negative Space Flat Lays
44 photos · Curated by Stephanie Midolo
negative
Space Images & Pictures
lay
Nature
416 photos · Curated by José Luis Antúnez
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #167: Lonely Whale
8 photos · Curated by Lonely Whale
straw
drink
sea