Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Levi Meir Clancy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Haifa, Israel
Published
on
August 8, 2021
X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Abandoned synagogue in Haifa, Israel.
Related tags
haifa
israel
ruins
old synagogue
ruined synagogue
urban ruin
gate
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
turnstile
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #97: Zoltan Levay
9 photos
· Curated by Zoltan Levay
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
rock
Shadows & Silhouettes
272 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
shadow
silhouette
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #148: Kickstarter
10 photos
· Curated by Kickstarter
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers