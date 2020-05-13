Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anca Gabriela Zosin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Copenhagen, Denmark
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Craspedia in the sunlight
Related tags
copenhagen
denmark
plant
Flower Images
HD Yellow Wallpapers
craspedia
sunlight
macro
Summer Images & Pictures
minimalism
contrast
shadow
Sun Images & Pictures
neutral
stilllife
still
exposure
Brown Backgrounds
blossom
Animals Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Catherine
192 photos
· Curated by nolwen le bourhis
catherine
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
FLOWERS
421 photos
· Curated by Rimants
Flower Images
plant
flora
Wilder
201 photos
· Curated by Thea
wilder
plant
Flower Images