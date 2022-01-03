Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bakhtiyar Ibragimov
@fleirfox
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bishkek, Киргизия
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 1200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
bishkek
киргизия
monument
kyrgyzstan
statue
building
architecture
tower
steeple
spire
clock tower
bell tower
Free stock photos
Related collections
One
67 photos
· Curated by John Hult
one
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #153: Spotify
3 photos
· Curated by Spotify
HD Color Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Family
58 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
Baby Images & Photos