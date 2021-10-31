Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Satheesh Sankaran
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 31, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ring
Silver Backgrounds
rich
ornament
jewellery
gemstone
accessories
accessory
jewelry
Free stock photos
Related collections
Desktop Wallpapers
30 photos
· Curated by Jon Flobrant
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
weather & sky
177 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
weather
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Foliage
203 photos
· Curated by Kiley W.
foliage
plant
HD Green Wallpapers