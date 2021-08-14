Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shino
@shinonk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Japan, Yamagata, 山寺
Published
on
August 14, 2021
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
japan
yamagata
山寺
People Images & Pictures
human
bridge
building
porch
housing
handrail
banister
outdoors
villa
House Images
HD Wood Wallpapers
hotel
resort
railing
corridor
HD Water Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
What I'm Holding
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
holding
hand
human
Collection #73: Chris Messina
9 photos
· Curated by Chris Messina
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
NYC
499 photos
· Curated by nathan lewis
nyc
building
HD City Wallpapers