Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
Canon, EOS 500D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bokeh
bokeh garland
Christmas Tree Images
bokeh lights
christmas toys
new year 2021
christmas 2021
dark lights
Tree Images & Pictures
lighting
Light Backgrounds
flare
bubble
sphere
Food Images & Pictures
egg
Backgrounds
Related collections
Backgrounds
2,336 photos · Curated by photo collections
HQ Background Images
Light Backgrounds
Car Images & Pictures
TRT_2021_Holiday
121 photos · Curated by Megan Kirby
Holiday Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
OFA
7 photos · Curated by Noreen Lowney
ofa
Website Backgrounds
blog