Buddha statue
Buddha statue
Sakya Monastery of Tibetan Buddhism, Greenwood, Seattle, Washington, USA

Statue of Sakya Pandita, Prajnaparamita book of wisdom, sword, gilt, oil paint, metal, teaching mudra, flowered silk halo, fabric of buddhas, flowers, lights, shrine, Sakya Monastery of Tibetan Buddhism, Greenwood, Seattle, Washington, USA This is a blessed image. Please, If printed do not place on the floor, do not step over or on, after use please burn. Om Homage to the Perfection of Wisdom the Lovely, the Holy Avalokita, the Holy Lord and Bodhisattva, was moving in the deep course of the Wisdom which has gone beyond.

