Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Julie Clarke
@clarbner
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Elephant, Melbourne Zoo 2021
Related tags
Elephant Images & Pictures
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Related collections
Road Trip & Outdoor
156 photos
· Curated by Samuel Chong
trip
road
outdoor
Pastel Tones
86 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Movement
62 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
movement
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures