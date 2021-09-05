Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Angelika Zanko
@aangelika
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 1100D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ornament
crowd
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #63: Andrew Chen
8 photos
· Curated by Andrew Chen
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Urban
70 photos
· Curated by Andy McGuinness
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Textures
313 photos
· Curated by Dessa Bailey
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
croatia