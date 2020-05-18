Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael Herren
@mdherren
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Utah, USA
Published
on
May 18, 2020
Panasonic, DMC-FZ1000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Interesting rock formation along a stretch of highway in Utah.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
utah
usa
rock
dry
formation
arid
Desert Images
lonely
monochrome
fence
Nature Images
outdoors
countryside
field
grassland
ground
weather
plateau
plant
Free pictures
Related collections
Black
160 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Retro Pop
299 photos · Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
pop
HD Color Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Collection #100: Khoi Vinh
9 photos · Curated by Khoi Vinh
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures