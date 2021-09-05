Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shri .
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York, NY, USA
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Chess Scandinavian
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
chess
boardgame
home interior
home office
home decor
interior decoration
interior designer
chessboard
chess piece
chess board
game
Public domain images
Related collections
blooming life
129 photos
· Curated by Aziz Acharki
blooming
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
Star Seed
116 photos
· Curated by Beth Bedbury
Star Images
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Atmosphères/Magic in the air
76 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor