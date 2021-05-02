Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
A n v e s h
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wyomissing Park System Pinewoods Trail, Old Wyomissing Road, Reading, PA, USA
Published
on
May 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
wyomissing park system pinewoods trail
old wyomissing road
reading
pa
usa
Birds Images
Nature Images
photography
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
scenic
Animals Images & Pictures
plant
vegetation
Leaf Backgrounds
jay
outdoors
finch
land
Free stock photos
Related collections
We Run the World (Girls & Women)
2,988 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
female
Collection #130: Peak Design
7 photos
· Curated by Peak Design
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Architecture
92 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers