Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jacob Padilla
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Montana De Oro State Park, Los Osos, CA, USA
Published
on
January 6, 2022
SONY, ILCE-6300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
montana de oro state park
los osos
ca
usa
road
asphalt
tarmac
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
freeway
highway
outdoors
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
City Love
11 photos · Curated by Erik Lamb
HD City Wallpapers
building
skyscraper
Watch the Sky
212 photos · Curated by Jessica Wright
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
Collection #116: Chuck Hughes
10 photos · Curated by Chuck Hughes
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
shoe