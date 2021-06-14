Go to Ashley Piszek's profile
@missswiss
Download free
woman in black tank top holding pen
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Philadelphia, PA, USA
Published on Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the Unsplash License

MISS SWISS Makeup Products launched May 1st 2021. Products include Matte Lipstick, Liquid Eyeliner, Mascara, Liquid Eyeshadow, and Lip Gloss. All colors are pigmented and made to last. Products are cruelty free. MISS SWISS is a brand that is all about helping makeup wearers with Glamour on the Go no matter where their travels take them. Pair the new makeup products with our Glamour on the Go Cases so you can easily do your makeup anywhere. They come in five vibrant colors. Mix and match your Makeup Products for your perfect look. Try the Brush Holder too to complete your MISS SWISS collection!

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

philadelphia
pa
usa
male model
beauty
beauty shoot
lipstick
Yellow Backgrounds
Makeup Backgrounds
miss swiss
eyeshadow
lips
lip gloss
human
People Images & Pictures
face
nail
finger
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Bocas
29 photos · Curated by amanda franco
boca
lip
human
LIPSTICK
11 photos · Curated by isabelle DELBECQ
lipstick
lip
make up
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking