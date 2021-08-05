Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stockholm, Sweden
Related tags
building
spire
steeple
architecture
tower
HD City Wallpapers
town
urban
metropolis
housing
mansion
House Images
downtown
theme park
amusement park
road
palace
high rise
Public domain images
Related collections
Earth and Nature
131 photos
· Curated by Paul Oldham
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Life's A Beach
108 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Beach Images & Pictures
rock
sea
Collection #185: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Flag Images & Pictures
united state
America Images & Photos