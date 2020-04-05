Go to Çağlar Oskay's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black and silver camera on brown wooden table
black and silver camera on brown wooden table
TürkiyePublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A Kodak Instamatic 56x / Old analogue photo camera.

Related collections

Film Cameras
116 photos · Curated by Markus Winkler
film camera
camera
electronic
objects
107 photos · Curated by Yoojin Seong
object
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking