Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Carole Reidhaar
@caselina
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
waterdrops on a leaf
Related tags
droplet
wristwatch
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Related collections
Light Interiors
384 photos
· Curated by Laurel Harrison
Light Backgrounds
interior
indoor
Collection #94: Shopify Partners
10 photos
· Curated by Shopify Partners
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
we are made of stars
61 photos
· Curated by Jen Palmer
Star Images
outdoor
night