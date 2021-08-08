Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bruce Jastrow
@brucej6767
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
NIKON D4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Taken from a friends garden
Related tags
Rose Images
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Related collections
Home
106 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
home
plant
Flower Images
Abstract and Textures
236 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Ode to Simplicity
4,062 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds