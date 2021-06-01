Go to Brett Jordan's profile
@brett_jordan
Download free
white printer paper on brown wooden table
white printer paper on brown wooden table
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Workspaces
74 photos · Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
desk
work
Dark Bloom
121 photos · Curated by Helena Hertz
HD Dark Wallpapers
bloom
Flower Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking