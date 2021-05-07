Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Of Blue
48 photos · Curated by Jess La Tribu
HD Blue Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Salt life for me
68 photos · Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Life Images & Photos
sea
outdoor
Portrait Orientation
2,416 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
portrait
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking