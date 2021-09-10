Go to VD Photography's profile
Available for hire
Download free
red fruit on white table cloth
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Surat, Gujarat, India
Published on Canon, EOS M50m2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Pomegranate and its red seeds

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

surat
gujarat
india
pomegranate
Fruits Images & Pictures
isolated
HQ Background Images
cut out food
halved
open
nutrient
clipping
clipping path
closeup
cut
fresh
freshness
juicy
tropical antioxidant
nutrition
Free pictures

Related collections

Beautiful forests
33 photos · Curated by Maria Victoria Portelles
HD Forest Wallpapers
outdoor
plant
Direction & Time
46 photos · Curated by Michele Yamin
direction
HD Grey Wallpapers
sign
Hitched
27 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
hitched
Wedding Backgrounds
marriage
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking