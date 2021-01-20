Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mark Paton
@mark0polo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 20, 2021
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5MarkII
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Small and discrete.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
hearing
hearing aid
conversation
speech
People Images & Pictures
human
hair
sitting
footwear
clothing
apparel
shoe
furniture
head
chair
senior citizen
Free images
Related collections
communication
39 photos · Curated by Karen Quigg
communication
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Genrebilleder
144 photos · Curated by Simone Nilsson
genrebilleder
human
hand
disability
1 photo · Curated by Tyler Battaglia
disability