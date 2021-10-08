Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ben Hummitzsch
@benhumee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Leipzig, Deutschland
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 2000D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
leipzig
deutschland
Monkey Images
Animals Images & Pictures
zoo
Sad Images
wildlife
mammal
lemur
Public domain images
Related collections
Signs and Type
43 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
type
sign
Light Backgrounds
Fog
153 photos · Curated by Francesco Dell Orto
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Medium Highlights
75 photos · Curated by Medium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human