Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andrew Ruiz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 19, 2021
NIKON D3200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
boyce thompson arboretum
arizona
superior az
plants
botanical garden
plant
HD Purple Wallpapers
blossom
Flower Images
vegetation
pottery
jar
vase
potted plant
planter
Grass Backgrounds
petal
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Houseplant heaven
628 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
potted plant
pot
Red
120 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora
Express It
150 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
sign
word
united state