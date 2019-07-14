Go to Vikram Sinha's profile
@thehardhit
Download free
white petaled flowers
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Published on Xiaomi, POCO F1
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

new delhi
delhi
india
Flower Images
plant
acanthaceae
blossom
Leaf Backgrounds
petal
Free stock photos

Related collections

One
67 photos · Curated by John Hult
one
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Contemplative
156 photos · Curated by Sam Littlefair
contemplative
plant
HD Dark Wallpapers
Spiritual
140 photos · Curated by Ben White
spiritual
People Images & Pictures
church
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking