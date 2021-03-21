Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mor Shani
@morsha
Download free
Share
Info
Bnei Zion, Israel
Published on
March 21, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
kids
53 photos
· Curated by Nicole Ramey
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
People Images & Pictures
Blog Header Images
110 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
blog
pen
HD Grey Wallpapers
American Political
324 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
american
field
HD Wood Wallpapers
Related tags
bread
plant
Food Images & Pictures
produce
bnei zion
israel
blossom
Flower Images
vegetable
breakfast
israeli breakfast
morning good
eating healthy
cheese
picnic table
picnic basket
bread and wine
breads
pottery
jar
Public domain images