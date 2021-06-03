Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kateryna T
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
cocktail
cocktail glass
highball
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
citrus fruit
lime
drink
beverage
milk
Free images
Related collections
Expressive Expanses
337 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
The Minimal Collection
65 photos
· Curated by Kirill
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Music & Audio Related
126 photos
· Curated by Alex Cowles
audio
Music Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds