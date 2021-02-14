Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sajan Rajbahak
@sajan009
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bhaktapur, Nepal
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
nepal
bhaktapur
shop
HD Grey Wallpapers
hat
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
leisure activities
plant
photo
photography
Free pictures
Related collections
Iranians
2,740 photos
· Curated by Ashkan Forouzani
iranian
iranian person
iran
Summer + Tropical
125 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
calm wallpapers
423 photos
· Curated by Christi Osterday
calm
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images