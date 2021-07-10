Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 2 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Star Seed
116 photos · Curated by Beth Bedbury
Star Images
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Watch the Sky
210 photos · Curated by Jessica Wright
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking