Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Camille Bismonte
@camerale
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ubud, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
Published on
April 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Temple in Ubud, Bali
Related tags
ubud
bali
indonesia
gianyar
temple
candi
HD Grey Wallpapers
flagstone
architecture
building
slate
archaeology
crypt
gate
outdoors
Free stock photos
Related collections
Yellow + Grey
292 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
flora
Gradient Scapes
17 photos
· Curated by Stephen Olmstead
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
earth without art is just eh
12 photos
· Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
HD Art Wallpapers
paint
painting