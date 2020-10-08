Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephanie Klepacki
@sklepacki
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
East Fork Jemez River, New Mexico, USA
Published
on
October 8, 2020
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
east fork jemez river
new mexico
usa
rock
boulder
Tree Images & Pictures
pine tree
granite
Mountain Images & Pictures
pine
Nature Images
cliff
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Food Flatlays
23 photos
· Curated by Julie Bujoteuse
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
breakfast
Hand It Over
87 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Surf
128 photos
· Curated by Nadezda Viugina
surf
Sports Images
outdoor