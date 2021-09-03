Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeromey Balderrama
@balderromey
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mount Rushmore, Mount Rushmore UT, SD, USA
Published
30d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mount rushmore
mount rushmore ut
sd
usa
monument
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
statue
People Images & Pictures
human
archaeology
rock
head
outdoors
Nature Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Retro Cameras
58 photos
· Curated by Gabriella Clare Marino
retro camera
camera
electronic
Monday Mantra
30 photos
· Curated by Rachel Drudi
HQ Background Images
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Drone Pictures
2,273 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view