Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
SaiKrishna Saketh Yellapragada
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Helsinki, Finland
Published
on
August 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
New Bonsai before the autumn arrives.
Related tags
helsinki
finland
Tree Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
bonsai
soil
ficus
microcarpa
indoor
gardening
garden
leaves
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
bush
vegetation
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
blossom
Flower Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Gratefulness - Indian summer
16 photos
· Curated by Camille Dassy
plant
Flower Images
gardening
Flowers & Plants
17 photos
· Curated by David Tempesta
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Trees
6 photos
· Curated by Satish Gupta
Tree Images & Pictures
potted plant
plant