Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pavel Neznanov
@npi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kaluga, Russia
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kaluga
russia
architecture
building
ceiling
triangle
Grunge Backgrounds
germany
HD Blue Wallpapers
geometry
perspective
Tourism Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers
landmark
england
brutalist architecture
london
communist
interior
style
Free pictures
Related collections
Double Exposures
203 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
double exposure
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #65: James Allworth
7 photos
· Curated by James Allworth
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Grid
70 photos
· Curated by Kirill
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
urban