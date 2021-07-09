Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Adrià Crehuet Cano
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Spain
Published
on
July 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
covid vaccine
Related tags
spain
covid
covid 19
vaccine
patient
janssen
vaccination
vacunación
vacuna
pandemic 2020
doctors
shaker
bottle
cosmetics
furniture
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #123: Billabong
7 photos
· Curated by Billabong
sea
HD Blue Wallpapers
wafe
Collection #132: Mackey Saturday
8 photos
· Curated by Mackey Saturday
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
atmosphere
127 photos
· Curated by helen wyllie
atmosphere
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images